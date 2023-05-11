Archaeologists find 7,000-year-old road submerged under water

Human civilisation has had a history of thousands of years. The human race started simply and gradually made its way to where we are now. We often find wonders of the past and they are always amazing. The meticulous work of experts in unearthing the wonders pays off and we always get something to marvel at.

This has happened again and archaeologists have unearthed remains of a 7000-year-old man-made road. The road is now submerged under water. The discovery was made on the coast of southern Croatia. The road has been found at the ancient Neolithic site of Soline. The site may have links with ancient Hvar culture.

The site at Soline itself was discovered in 2021 by Mate Parica of the University of Zadar in Croatia. Parica found the site while he was analysing satellite images of the area submerged underwater around Korcula. When Parica and his colleagues dove into the water to investigate further, they found a stone wall that was 4 to 5 metres underwater.

"The fortunate thing is that this area, unlike most parts of the Mediterranean, is safe from big waves as many islands protect the coast," Parica told Reuters in 2021. "That certainly helped preserve the site from natural destruction."

The prehistoric road that was newly discovered was protected from powerful waves thanks to these islands.

The road is about 4 metres wide. It was constructed of carefully stacked stone slabs. Presently, the road is covered in a thick layer of mud.

Researchers think that people from the Neolithic Hvar culture, who inhabited areas in and around the eastern Adriatic Sea, built the settlement and the road. The entire settlement has been found to date back approximately to 4,900 BCE.

"People walked on this [road] almost 7,000 years ago," the University of Zadar said in a Facebook statement.

