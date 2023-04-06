Lebanon hits Israeli targets following clashes at al-Aqsa mosque

Israel said Thursday that it had intercepted rocket fire from Lebanon following clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque. The violence inside Islam's third-holiest site had led to warnings of retaliation from around the region. Israel also denied Lebanese reports that it had carried out retaliatory strikes against the attack.

"A rocket was fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory and was successfully intercepted," an army statement said.

One man is said to be injured in the attack by shrapnel and another woman is also wounded.

Israeli media reported that a "salvo" of projectiles had been fired by Lebanon. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. Warning sirens were sounded in the town of Shlomi and in Moshav Betzet and the Galilee in northern Israel.

The rocket fire happened as tensions are high after Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa mosque early on Wednesday and again in the evening.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that he was "receiving continuous updates about the security situation and will conduct an assessment with the heads of the security establishment."

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant was also briefed on the details of the rocket fire.

"The minister will soon conduct a situation assessment with senior officials in the defence establishment," a ministry spokesman said.

What happened in Al-Aqsa mosque?

Before dawn on Wednesday, armed police in riot gear stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa mosque to remove "law-breaking youths and masked agitators" who had supposedly barricaded themselves inside.

The violence occurred during both the Jewish Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. An exchange of rockets and air strikes with militants in the Gaza Strip ensued.

Earlier on Thursday, Lebanon's pro-Iranian armed movement Hezbollah warned it would support "all measures" that Palestinian groups plan to take against Israel after the clashes.

"Hezbollah forcefully denounces the assault carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and its attacks on the faithful," Hezbollah said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE