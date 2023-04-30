Israel has a serious opioid problem, stares at addiction epidemic, reveals report

A report has highlighted that Israel suffers from a serious opioid problem, which might turn into an epidemic, The Times Of Israel reported. The report published by the Taub Center for Social Policy Studies noted that Israel led the world per capita in prescriptions for potent and addictive drugs in 2020. The report is based on several peer-reviewed studies.

The report by the media outlet mentioned that Israel was initially trailing the United States and other countries dealing with opioid epidemics since the late 1990s, but the nation unfortunately caught up in the last decade.

The report mentioned that fentanyl abuse, which is 50 times stronger than heroin and highly addictive, is a major contributor to Israel's current public health crisis.

According to the Taub Centre assessment, the situation is serious but not insurmountable. Experts in public health and addiction are collaborating with the Health Ministry on a three-year plan that incorporates the report's recommendation for a coordinated and integrated national programme, the news outlet added.

As quoted in the report, Prof Nadav Davidovitch said, "The watershed was about 10 years ago, because before that doctors prescribed alternatives and there was less access to opioids."

"It wasn't as easy for patients to get them as is it today," added Davidovitch, who is also the co-author of the report and the Taub Center's principal researcher and health policy programme chair, as well as head of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev's School of Public Health. US on the use of fentanyl US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said on Saturday earlier this month that combating fentanyl, a deadly opioid that has killed tens of thousands of Americans, requires a global strategy similar to the one undertaken against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Salazar said. "The world has to unite, this is not just about the United States and Mexico. The governments of Europe are seeing what is happening with fentanyl. We know that other countries in Latin America are now looking at it with much more interest because it is a poison."

(With inputs from agencies)

