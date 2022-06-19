Indian legislator from Odisha state booked for failing to turn up at own wedding

On Saturday, a case was filed against Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MLA Bijay Shankar Das after he failed to turn up at his own wedding, PTI reported quoting the police.

Bijay Shankar Das is the legislator of Tirtol, a constituency of Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha, and the case was filed at the Jagatsinghpur Sadar police station. The woman who made the complaint claimed that Das allegedly cheated on her as he did not reach the marriage registrar's office on Friday.

Das claims that he has not denied getting married to the woman.

The inspector-in-charge, Pravas Sahu, said that the complaint was filed under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 195A (threatening any person to give false evidence), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), among several others.

As per the FIR filed, on May 17, the couple applied at the marriage registrar's office. Although the woman and her family reached the office on Friday for the wedding formalities after the stipulated 30 days, the MLA was nowhere to be found.

"Another 60 days are there for the registration of the marriage. Therefore, I did not turn up. I was not informed by her or anyone else to go to the marriage registrar's office," PTI quoted Das.

The woman, however, claims that she had been in a relationship with Das for nearly three years, and Das had promised to get married on the stipulated date.

"But unfortunately, his brother and other family members are threatening me. He did not keep his promise, and he is not responding to my phone calls," she added.

