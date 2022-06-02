In a first, 24-year-old Indian girl opts for ‘rare’ self-marriage. Read details here

A 24-year-old Indian girl is going to have a special wedding. Well, it will definitely be unique of sorts as she is set to marry herself on June 11, media reports said. Yes, there will not be any groom or any kind of baraat. The girl, Kshama Bindu, is poised to have a traditional-style wedding. It will have several rituals, like pheras, sindoor and others. It is also special as it will probably be first self-marriage or sologamy in Indian state of Gujarat. “I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So, I decided to marry myself. Maybe, I am the first to set an example of self-love in our country,” Kshama told TOI.

“Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. It’s also an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence, this wedding,” added Kshama, who works with a private firm. The girl understands that some people may consider self-marriages irrelevant. “But what I am actually trying to portray is that women matter,” she said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

According to the girl, the parents, who are open-minded, have also given their blessings for the wedding, which will be conducted at a temple in Gotri. Not just this, she has also scripted five vows for the wedding and looks to go for a two-week honeymoon in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies)