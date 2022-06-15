Man tosses Rs 500 notes in air during ‘marriage celebration’ in India’s Hyderabad, catches attention

With time, throwing of money in air during marriage celebrations seems to have become a notorious trend in India. People generally toss the cash in small denominations. But in a recent incident, a man was witnessed throwing Rs 500 notes in air in India’s Hyderabad city, media reports said. The incident was caught on camera. It's clip has also been shared on social media. In the video available on Twitter, a person can be seen throwing bundles of what looks like notes of Rs 500 into the air. The unidentified man, who was in a white kurta-pyjama, was standing near the Gulzar Houz fountain while a fleet of cars could be seen halted on the Gulzar Houz Road.

The cars were also decorated in such a way that it seemed that the man was celebrating a wedding. Before coming down from the fountain, he carried out the act a couple of times. Later, he mingled in the crowd.

Several of his friends and family seem to be capturing the man’s act on phones as part of the celebration. The video seems to be going viral. Several users shared their doubts regarding the video and also criticised the act.

It has also caught the attention of the police. “Footage of the closed-circuit cameras are being checked to establish the identity of the persons. Suitable action will be initiated against them,” a Charminar Police Station official was quoted by The Siasat Daily as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)