Indian fintech app CEO Nithin Kamath suffered brain stroke, developed droop in face

Zerodha's Chief Executive Officer Nithin Kamath revealed Monday (Feb 26) that he suffered a mild stroke six weeks ago and was better now. Taking to the microblogging site X, the CEO of the financial services company said the stroke happened “out of the blue”. However, he is able to “read and write now”.

He also shared pictures of himself on the hospital bed and also whilst he was recovering, along with the lengthy post. He mentioned that it would take him “three to six months” for a full recovery.

Cause of the stroke

Nithin Kamath didn’t confirm the cause of the stroke but said one of the possible reasons could be the passing away of his dad. He mentioned "Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration and overworking" as possible reasons for the critical health condition. Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons.



I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop… pic.twitter.com/aQG4lHmFER — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) February 26, 2024 × Kamath also said there was a slight droop in his face.

"I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery," he wrote.

Kamath added he was using the treadmill to stay fit and would continue with his recovery.

"I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count," he added.

How does stroke occur?

A stroke happens when the blood supply to a part of the brain is stopped or a blood vessel in the brain collapses or bursts. A stroke is also called sometimes a ‘brain attack’.

In severe cases, the victim can die. In most cases, brain stroke leaves a person physically disabled as part of the brain is completely damaged.

Reactions

Reacting to the post, BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover wrote, "Dude - take care. Most likely you are deeply affected because of passing away of your dad - it got me too after my dad’s demise - I simply collapsed one day. Take a break."

Kerala-based hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips assure him that he will be alright.