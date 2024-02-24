AI-generated or real? Here is truth behind viral video showing Yogi meditating in Himalayas

You must have seen the video of a Yogi meditating in the snow-clad mountains of the Himalayas. The video shows the man draped in white snow from head to toe amidst the bone-chilling storm. Such is the incredibility of the video that it prompted many users to believe it was either created by Artificial Intelligence or was doctored.

However, the truth of the viral video has now been revealed by a spiritual organisation based out of India’s Himachal Pradesh state. A meditative Yogi somewhere in the Himalayas...Om Namah Shivay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3UrIK5ACKT — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) February 20, 2024 × Kaulantak Peeth has confirmed that the video is not fake and in fact features a yogi associated with them. The organisation said Yogi Satyendra Nath has been associated with them for several years, who has been practising meditation for more than 2 decades.

The video was captured by one of his disciples even as Satyendra Nath was unaware of his surroundings.

Reality of the viral video

The video was captured in February, when Nath, along with his two disciples travelled to the Seraj Valley in Kullu district for a month.

On one particular day, a powerful storm descended upon the area, which prompted the two disciples, Rahul and Savarninath, to alert Nath about the change in weather.

“But when we went to speak to Satyendra Nath, we found him in a state of deep meditation in the snow-capped mountains. So, we decided to record his video,” Rahul was quoted as saying by India Today.

His disciples say there are several videos of Nath showing him practising meditation in the mountains.