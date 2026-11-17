WION is hosting The New Age Keralam Summit 2026 on Tuesday (Nov 17) in the South Indian state's capital, Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister VD Satheesan will deliver the keynote address. In session 2, panellists called for a shift from consumption-led use of remittances to productive investments, while highlighting labour concerns, land constraints and the contribution of migrant workers to the state's economy. Keralam's overseas diaspora has sent home substantial remittances over several decades, helping families access education, healthcare and better housing. But how much of that wealth has translated into industrial development, employment and long-term economic growth?

This question took centre stage at the WION New Age Keralam Summit 2026 during a panel discussion titled “The Diaspora Economy: Transforming Remittances into Growth.” The speakers argued that the state needs to create a more conducive investment environment and move beyond a model driven largely by construction and consumption.

The discussion featured economist Dr. Mary George – Economist, Member, Public Expenditure Review Committee, Government of Keralam, K S Sabarinadhan, General Secretary of the KPCC and UDF Parliamentary Party Leader in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, and Dr. Bijulal M. V. – Director, IMPSS; Chairperson of the Centre for West Asian Studies and Centre for Migration Policy and Inclusive Governance; Chair Coordinator, Nelson Mandela Chair for Afro-Asian Studies. Ajith Palat, Managing Director of UGS Gold Loan, was the presenting sponsor.

Remittances fuel consumption, but industry needs investment

Dr Mary George said remittances had generated considerable economic activity in Keralam, but much of the money went towards household expenditure, education, healthcare and construction rather than industry. She attributed the stagnation in agriculture partly to the construction boom of the 1970s and 1980s, which drew workers away from farming. Industry, meanwhile, faced challenges linked to labour militancy and an investment climate that discouraged businesses.

Citing the Pudukkad Industrial Park in Thrissur, George said the project, developed at a cost of Rs 37.8 crore, had attracted interest from 69 investors outside Keralam. However, she claimed they eventually moved to states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh after waiting for progress. She also referred to Kitex promoter Sabu Jacob choosing Andhra Pradesh for expansion.

George called for stronger implementation of existing provisions against practices such as nokkukooli, arguing that labour-related concerns needed to be addressed to improve investor confidence. “If the UDF government is willing to alleviate this labour militancy through proper measures, definitely there will be investments,” she said.

Shift from construction and consumption to investment'

Dr Bijulal M V said Keralam needed to change its perception as a difficult place to invest. He identified the state's coastline, port infrastructure, education, healthcare and human capital as potential advantages, pointing to opportunities under the Kerala Maritime Policy. He argued that diaspora wealth had largely been channelled into what he called the “two Cs” — construction and consumption. “So we should shift from that construction and consumption model to an investment model,” he said.

Bijulal suggested creating investment-linked projects and financial instruments such as bonds to encourage non-resident Keralites to contribute to development. Citing Cochin International Airport as an example of diaspora-backed investment, he asked why similar opportunities could not be created for projects across the state.

Migrant workers are vital to Keralam's economy

The panel also discussed the contribution of workers migrating to Keralam from other Indian states. Responding to a WION question, Sabarinadhan estimated their number at 25 lakh to 32 lakh, while cautioning that the figures were not fully verified. Drawing on a study conducted between 2022 and 2025 for the Government of India, he highlighted gaps in migrant workers' access to healthcare, basic amenities and occupational safety. The study covered 1,554 respondents across 46 categories of work, with women accounting for 17 per cent.

Sabarinadhan warned that several sectors could face serious disruption if migrant workers left the state in large numbers. He also challenged the perception that they only take money out of Keralam, pointing to their spending on rent, daily purchases and other necessities. He said around 81 per cent of those surveyed did not wish to settle permanently in the state, suggesting that many viewed their stay as temporary. Nevertheless, he stressed that their contribution to the economy and their need for dignified working and living conditions could not be overlooked.

Agro-based industries, tourism and land constraints

On investment opportunities, George identified infrastructure, agro-based industries and micro-enterprises as sectors with significant potential. She pointed to value-added products made from coconut, jackfruit and rubber, citing a Kudumbashree micro-enterprise in Perambra that produces items such as virgin coconut oil and coir-based products.

She argued that diaspora investment could help scale up such ventures. She also called for greater emphasis on technology and entrepreneurship in schools and colleges, alongside continuous worker training. Referring to the International Labour Organization's definition of decent work, she said employees must receive fair wages, job security and social protection, while labour rights should not come at the cost of practices such as nokkukooli.

Sabarinadhan said improving administrative processes and reducing approval delays could help attract investors, but land availability remained a challenge because of Keralam's geographical constraints. He called for unlocking land for development and reviewing legislative provisions that could restrict its availability.