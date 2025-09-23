/Who is Inderjit Singh Gosal? Key Khalistani figure, arrested in Canada after violent attack at Hindu temple

Inderjit Singh Gosal, a prominent member of the Khalistani movement and a key organiser for the US-based Sikh separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), was arrested by Canadian authorities. Gosal, 36, assumed a central role in SFJ's Canadian operations after the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023. Nijjar, who had been gunned down in British Columbia, had previously served as the primary organiser for SFJ in Canada.

In November 2023, Canadian police detained Gosal in connection with a violent altercation at a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), where he allegedly attacked Hindu-Canadian worshippers. However, he was later granted conditional release by Peel Regional Police (PRP). At that time, it was noted that Gosal was one of the main figures behind the controversial Khalistan referendum in Canada.

Who is Inderjit Singh Gosal?

Regarded as a close associate of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel of SFJ, Gosal is seen as a key lieutenant in the group's operations. Pannun, who is designated a terrorist by India, continues to lead the group's push for an independent Sikh homeland.

Gosal was also among the 13 Canadian citizens warned by police as potential targets of criminal violence linked to pro-Khalistan activities. Following the attack on the Hindu temple in Brampton, which was hosting a consular event at the time, SFJ claimed that Gosal had been a victim of this violence. Indian officials, including representatives from the Toronto Consulate, were reportedly present during the protest.

In a recent statement, Gosal expressed his unwavering commitment to the Khalistan cause, saying that he would not fear death if it meant achieving an independent Sikh state. “I know what I signed up for,” Gosal was quoted as saying to The Financial Times. "Death doesn't scare me."