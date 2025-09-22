/Paracetamol causes autism? Trump admin to reveal alarming side effects of Tylenol use by pregnant women

The Donald Trump administration, on Monday (Sep 22), is expected to announce the alarming side effects of one of the most commonly used drugs in the world - Tylenol, known as Paracetamol or PCM outside the United States. According to reports, the use of the medicine by pregnant women may be linked to a risk of autism in children. The US government is also expected to unveil information on a “miracle drug” that could treat autism.

Citing people familiar with the plan, reports suggest that federal health agencies will caution against the use of Tylenol — known internationally as paracetamol — during early pregnancy, citing studies that suggest a potential link to autism spectrum disorder in children. While acetaminophen, the salt used in paracetamol, has long been considered safe for pregnant women, the announcement signals a dramatic shift in tone from Washington.

RFK Jr., autism and Washington

The move comes after months of internal debate and a growing push from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has made autism a central focus of the administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda.

Speaking at a memorial service for MAGA activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday, President Donald Trump previewed the announcement in typically bold terms. Tomorrow we’re going to have one of the biggest announcement(s) … medically, I think, in the history of our country,” he said. “I think you’re going to find it to be amazing. I think we found an answer to autism.”