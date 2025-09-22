Trump shocks crowd at Charlie Kirk’s memorial, says ‘I hate my opponents’ even as slain influencer’s widow preaches love. Watch!

At what was meant to be a solemn memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump turned heads with a controversial and blunt confession that he hates his opponents. The remark is not striking or anything out of the ordinary for Trump, who has long thrived on turning opponents into enemies and fuelling his base through division. At the memorial, as per videos that are now going viral, the comment brought the Arizona crowd to its feet in laughter and applause. However, it was in stark contrast to the softer message delivered by Kirk’s widow, Erika, who last week was elevated to lead Turning Point USA.

Unlike Trump, Erika Kirk struck a tone of forgiveness. Speaking through tears, she told the crowd she forgave the young man accused of killing her husband. “That young man. I forgive him...The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us,” she said.

Trump ‘hates’ his enemies

Speaking at the memorial, the US president noted that Charlie Kirk “was a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose. He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them,” Trump said. Then came the sharp pivot. “That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent, and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry.”

Trump’s homage to Kirk: A pat on his own back or praise for the slain influencer?

During his lengthy speech at the memorial service, Trump called Kirk the “greatest evangelist for American liberty,” but soon veered off course, slamming the left and praising himself.

Patting himself on the back for his tariffs, Trump claimed that they were “making us rich again, richer than anybody ever thought was possible”. He also launched into a self-praise monologue over the decision to send the National Guard to the US capital, Washington, DC. “What a difference good management makes. I’m so proud of that,” he said while mentioning that Chicago was next on the list to get “straightened out”.

Trump goes off-course: Biden gets a mention

During his rambling speech in an ironic moment, Trump commented on Biden’s speeches and said, “When Joe Biden used to get up, remember the speeches? ‘We will stop MAGA.’ You know, he could barely get the words out”.