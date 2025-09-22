/Charlie Kirk's widow 'forgives' killer as Trump hails him as ‘giant of his generation’ at massive memorial

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Sep 21) called slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk "a giant of his generation," at a stadium-sized memorial service that mixed Christian rhetoric, fiery politics, and tributes to a man many speakers described as a "martyr". Kirk, 31, was shot dead on September 10 while speaking at a Utah university event. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson after a 33-hour manhunt and have charged him with murder, seeking the death penalty. Investigators say Robinson cited the "hatred" he believed Kirk stoked against transgender people, Muslims, and others.

What did Trump say about Charlie Kirk?

At the service, held in a 63,000-seat American football stadium, Trump praised Kirk as "above all a devoted husband, father, son, Christian and patriot," declaring he was "violently killed because he spoke for freedom and justice. For God and country. For reason and for common sense."

The crowd, numbering in the tens of thousands, had lined up hours before the gates opened. Security was tight, and the event drew comparisons in the US media to a state funeral. At the event, top members of Trump's administration, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, also joined him on stage.

"Immortal" Charlie Kirk's widow "forgives" killer Tyler Robinson

In one of the most emotional moments of the night, Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, told the crowd: “That young man, I forgive him,” referring to her husband’s accused killer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. Her words drew thunderous applause.

Meanwhile, senior Trump aide Stephen Miller stated, "You thought you could kill Charlie Kirk? You have made him immortal," while vowing to save this civilisation, to save the West."