A day after US President Donald Trump lashed out at the left, labelling Charlie Kirk's killer, Tyler Robinson, a leftist "radicalised over the internet," a damning research paper of domestic terrorism detailing far-right extremist violence has vanished from the US Justice Department's website. According to an AFP report, the research from the National Institute of Justice, which has since been removed, concluded that since 1990, "far-right extremists have committed far more ideologically motivated homicides than far-left or radical Islamist extremists".

Left to blame or merely a scapegoat?

On Monday (Sep 15) Trump labelled suspected killer Tyler Robinson a leftist "radicalised over the internet." Speaking to reporters at the White House, the POTUS said that Robinson, who comes from a family of Republican Party supporters, had "wonderful parents," but over a "fairly short period of time," was "radicalised." Blaming the left for Kirk's assassination, the right-wing leader alleged, "He's (Robinson) a left," adding, "A lot of problems with the left, and they get protected, and they shouldn't be protected".

However, the claim stands in stark contrast to the research paper titled "What NIJ research tells us about domestic terrorism".

Why was the paper removed from the DoJ website?

The Trump administration has yet to reveal the reason the paper was taken down from the Department of Justice website. However, it is known that the research was removed following the deadly assassination of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk on September 10.

Archived versions of the Office of Justice Programs website captured by the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine show that the document remained accessible the day after the killing (September 11). However, it disappeared the following day, reports the independent 404 Media.