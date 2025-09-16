Tyler Robinson's chilling Discord confession goes viral as Trump lashes out at left, says Charlie Kirk's killer 'radicalised over the internet'

Speaking to reporters, US President Donald Trump has suggested that Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was "radicalised over the internet" by the political left.
Days after he killed MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk, US President Donald Trump has labelled suspected killer Tyler Robinson a leftist "radicalised over the internet." Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday (Sep 15) Trump said that Robinson, who comes from a family of Republican Party supporters, had "wonderful parents," but over a "fairly short period of time," was "radicalised." Blaming the left for Kirk's assassination, the right-wing leader alleged, "A lot of problems with the left, and they get protected, and they shouldn't be protected."
Describing Robinson as someone influenced by leftist ideology, Trump said, "He's a left," adding, "A lot of problems with the left, and they get protected, and they shouldn't be protected".
The US president said, "It looks like he became radicalised over the internet, and it seems like he has wonderful parents, born in a wonderful neighbourhood, smart guy, great boards, great marks, great student. Then something happened to him over a fairly short period of time."
After extensively blaming the left for Robinson's so-called radicalisation, Trump later clarified that this was just his opinion and not something investigators have discovered. "By the way, when I say that, that’s my opinion. I think he was radicalised online based on what they’re saying," he said.
Meanwhile, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, while attending the podcast programme previously hosted by Charlie Kirk shared what he claimed was the rightist influencer's final message. Miller said that Kirk told him "that we need to have an organised strategy to go after the left-wing organisations that are promoting violence in this country".
Meanwhile, amid reports of Robinson's refusal to cooperate with investigators, it is being reported that the suspected killer confessed to the assassination on Discord.
"Hey guys, I have bad news for you all," he allegedly wrote in a message to his close friends on Discord, reports The Washington Post. "It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this".