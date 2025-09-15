/Charlie Kirk murder shakes Trump White House, lawmakers seek $58M security boost from Congress

Charlie Kirk's murder has struck fear into the hearts of the Donald Trump administration. According to reports, in the aftermath of the shocking public shooting, the Trump administration has asked the US Congress to approve an additional $58 million for security services to protect the members of the executive and judicial branches. The Trump administration officials have also voiced their support for adding more money towards the protection of members of Congress, but have deferred to the legislative branch on further steps.

Security briefing on Kirk killing

The reports of the additional $58 million security boost come as House Democrats plan to hold a virtual security briefing with the House sergeant at arms and the Capitol Police chief to discuss member security on Sunday (Sep 14). Meanwhile, across party lines, leaders, as per NBC News, are negotiating a stopgap funding bill.

Reports also suggest that in light of the security risks, lawmakers have beefed up their security details, with many moving their scheduled events indoors, and others have just cancelled them outright.

Will US Congress 'step up'?

As the US experiences an uptick in political violence, those reacting to the news of a security funding boost proposal said they hoped that the US Congress would "step up".

During a joint interview alongside Sen. James Lankford on CBS, Sen. Chris Coons expressed hope that "we will invest in securing our public life, because incidents like this tragedy in Utah, like the murder of Melissa and her husband, Mark Hortman, in Minnesota, frankly, fuel further anger in our country. And the ways in which folks are then taking the horrific images of these incidents and propagating them on the internet adds fuel to the fire".

Agreeing, Lankford said that the funding goes beyond protecting individual lawmakers or judges and safeguards the US' ability to have civil discourse.

“When we're talking about protecting judges and protecting individuals, it's not just their personal safety. It is really declaring to the nation that we believe that these tasks are hard, that there should be intense debate, that we have very different perspectives.”

According to the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START) at the University of Maryland, the first six months of 2025 saw a significant increase in plots and acts of terrorism and targeted violence across the United States. The data indicates that over 520 such incidents occurred, resulting in 96 deaths and 329 injuries. This represents a nearly 40 per cent increase in such violence compared to the same period in 2024.

The shooting: How it happened