/Was Tyler Robinson acting alone? FBI investigates mystery figure in Charlie Kirk killing. All we know

The FBI is reportedly investigating whether Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, had an accomplice. While officials have publicly stated they believe Robinson acted alone, reports suggest they are reviewing new footage showing THIS.
The Charlie Kirk assassination case has a fresh twist. Reports suggest that the FBI is investigating whether Tyler Robinson, the accused assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, acted alone when he fired the fatal shot at Utah Valley University (UVU) on Wednesday (Sep 10). Reports suggest that officials are reviewing footage turned over by university authorities that appear to show a man speaking into a cell phone about the killing shortly after Robinson fled the scene.
Publicly, investigators have maintained that Robinson, 22, likely acted alone. However, the Sun reported a man was captured on a doorbell camera speaking on a mobile about the killing. It must be noted that the FBI has not confirmed whether the figure is Robinson or someone else.
Meanwhile, police evacuated the area around Robinson's family home in Washington, Utah, late Friday after receiving "concerning information" from outside the residence. A helicopter circled overhead as reporters were cleared from the neighbourhood, Fox News reported.
Robinson, a third-year electrical apprentice at Dixie Technical College, was arrested Thursday night after confessing to his father that he killed Kirk. It is reported that he initially threatened suicide, but was persuaded by his father to talk to a local youth minister who also works with the US Marshals Service.
Governor Spencer Cox confirmed Robinson's arrest at a Friday press conference, declaring: "We got him."
Investigators said Robinson's rifle casings were engraved with anti-fascist messages, including one referencing the WWII Italian resistance song Bella Ciao. His Discord messages, revealed by his roommate, discussed retrieving a rifle from a drop point and engraving bullets.