LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Tyler Robinson: Father of Charlie Kirk’s 'shooter' hailed as ‘national hero’ for helping FBI catch his 'demonic son'

Tyler Robinson: Father of Charlie Kirk’s 'shooter' hailed as ‘national hero’ for helping FBI catch his 'demonic son'

Prapti Upadhayay
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 20:13 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 20:13 IST

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, was named as the suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Suspect identified after Charlie Kirk shooting
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Suspect identified after Charlie Kirk shooting

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, was named as the suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He was turned in by his own father after the FBI released a video showing him escaping by jumping off a roof at Utah Valley University.

Trump confirms arrest on live TV
2 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

Trump confirms arrest on live TV

Earlier on Friday, President Donald Trump told Fox & Friends that the suspect had been caught. “With a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump said, adding that someone close to the suspect had recognised him from the FBI’s footage.

Father praised for courage
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Father praised for courage

Robinson’s father has been widely praised for alerting authorities. Many on social media called him a “national hero” for his decision. One user on X wrote: “Praise to the father for his courage in turning in his demonic son.”

Kirk’s final moments
4 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

Kirk’s final moments

Charlie Kirk, 31, a close Trump ally and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot once while speaking at an outdoor event in Utah. He was rushed to hospital but declared dead shortly after. Trump paid tribute, saying: “He wanted to help young people, and he didn’t deserve this.”

Rifle recovered, manhunt ends
5 / 5
(Photograph: FBI/X)

Rifle recovered, manhunt ends

The FBI had launched a massive manhunt, even briefly arresting two people before releasing them. A high-powered bolt-action rifle was recovered from the scene, believed to be the murder weapon. With Robinson’s arrest, the search has ended, but questions remain about the motive behind the killing.

Trending Photo

Scientists say there is a 90% chance of witnessing a black hole explosion in next 10 years
7

Scientists say there is a 90% chance of witnessing a black hole explosion in next 10 years

Tyler Robinson: Why did Robinson kill Charlie Kirk? Here's what FBI revealed
5

Tyler Robinson: Why did Robinson kill Charlie Kirk? Here's what FBI revealed

Tyler Robinson: Confessed to father? death penalty? 5 big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter
6

Tyler Robinson: Confessed to father? death penalty? 5 big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter

Tyler Robinson: Father of Charlie Kirk’s 'shooter' hailed as ‘national hero’ for helping FBI catch his 'demonic son'
5

Tyler Robinson: Father of Charlie Kirk’s 'shooter' hailed as ‘national hero’ for helping FBI catch his 'demonic son'

10 key facts FBI revealed about Tyler Robinson, killer of Charlie Kirk
7

10 key facts FBI revealed about Tyler Robinson, killer of Charlie Kirk