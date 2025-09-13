‘The cries of this widow will echo around the world’: Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika Frantzve vows Turning Point USA will continue

Erika Frantzve, the wife of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, gave her first public remarks on Friday (Sep 12), days after his assassination during a speech at Utah Valley University. Fighting back tears, she described her husband as "the perfect father and husband" who loved his family above all else as she pledged to continue his mission. "Charlie loved life, he loved his life...he loved America, he loved nature which helped him bring closer to God..., but most of all Charlie loved his children, and he loved me with all of his heart...," she said.

Charlie Kirk's widow's "address to the nation"

In what Turning Point USA called an "address to the nation," Erika vowed that her husband’s movement would not end. "if you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world," she said, addressing "the evil-doers responsible for my husband's assassination".

"You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry," said Erika, pledging. "The movement my husband built will not die."

She announced that Kirk's planned campus tour, December's AmericaFest conference, and his radio and podcast shows would continue. "His wisdom will endure," she said, urging young Americans to join or start Turning Point USA chapters and to embrace Christian faith.

Charlie Kirk a ‘martyr’

Referring to her slain husband as a "martyr" Erika Frantzve said that, "Now and for all eternity he will stand at his savior’s side...wearing the glorious crown of a martyr".

Quoting one of his favourite Bible verses, she added, "Husbands, love your wives, as Christ also loved the church and gave himself for her."

Charlie Kirk's widow thanks Trump

Erika thanked President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their families for their support. "Mr President, my husband loved you, and he knew that you loved him too...your friendship is amazing," she said.

Charlie Kirk's killer: What we know about the suspect

Her remarks came hours after authorities announced the arrest of Tyler Robinson, 22, accused of assassinating Kirk. Officials say Robinson likely acted alone, motivated by his hatred of Kirk's views. He was turned in by his father and a friend on Thursday night in Washington County, nearly 400 kilometres from the shooting site.

Robinson, the eldest of three boys from a Mormon family, was in his third year of an electrical apprenticeship programme and briefly attended Utah State University.

The shooting: How it happened