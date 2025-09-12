LOGIN
Tyler Robinson: Was Charlie Kirk’s shooter familiar with guns since childhood? See these photos

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 22:51 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 22:51 IST

Tyler Robinson: Was Charlie Kirk’s shooter familiar with guns since childhood? See these photos. 

Tyler Robinson
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson: Was Charlie Kirk’s shooter familiar with guns since childhood? See these photos

Tyler Robinson
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson, the alleged 22-year-old shooter of Charlie Kirk, is in custody nd is being interrogated.

Tyler Robinson
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Tyler Robinson

Amid the chaos, the internet has dug deep enough to find the photos where the alleged shooter was seen holding guns.

Tyler Robinson
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Tyler Robinson

Photos circulated on social media showed Robinson familiar with weapons since he was a child.

Tyler Robinson
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Tyler Robinson

Among all the photos viral on X, one showed Robinson riding on an effigy, which seemed to be of US President Donald Trump.

