/‘Queer resistance’? FBI eyes transgender, far-left groups in Charlie Kirk killing after THESE alarming online posts

Federal authorities have now reportedly expanded their investigation into the death of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk to include a trans angle. According to reports, the FBI will look into whether pro-trans, online groups had anything to do with the horrible public killing. They are also looking into whether certain far-left groups and online communities tied to alleged gunman Tyler Robinson had prior knowledge of the plot, reported The NY Post, citing law enforcement sources.

'Queer resistance' behind Charlie Kirk's killing?

Investigators are looking at pro-trans organisation Armed Queers SLC and online networks on gaming platform Steam to determine if they provided help or had advance warning about the September 10 shooting at Utah Valley University, where Kirk was killed while speaking to students. Armed Queers SLC, which deleted its Instagram account after the attack, previously hosted a "queer resistance" event featuring AK-47 imagery and communist symbols at the University of Utah in 2023.

Kirk killing was preplanned? Alarming online posts show...

Unverified but alarming social media posts are also under review. One user wrote the day before the killing: "Charlie kirk is coming to my college tomorrow i rlly hope someone evaporates him literally." Hours later the account added, "Let's just say something big will happen tomorrow." After the shooting the X user insisted, "I PROMISE I DIDNT HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH IT," before switching to a new username.

Another TikTok post warned, "charles james kirk. mr. college dropout does NOT know what's coming tomorrow. be ready… This isn’t a threat it’s a promise," calling the next day a “BADDD day to be charlie.”

Charlie Kirk's killer a trans supporter

Taylor Robinson, 22, was arrested on Saturday after a 33-hour manhunt and has been linked to fringe far-left politics, according to investigators.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, in a statement on Sunday (Sep 14) said Robinson was "deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology" and noted his live-in partner, who is a trans individual transitioning from male to female, is cooperating with authorities.