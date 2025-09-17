LOGIN
'Elect a rapist, expect to get fu**ed': Britons troll Trump, Windsor Castle lights up with Epstein images

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 08:35 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 08:44 IST

US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, is on an unprecedented 2nd trip to the UK, and was greeted by Britons brandishing signs calling him a 'small dick-tator,' and slamming him for his Jeffrey Epstein connection. Choice images from the anti-Trump protests here:

Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein images projected onto Windsor Castle
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein images projected onto Windsor Castle

Protesters projected images of Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle on Tuesday night, hours before the US president began his unprecedented second state visit to Britain.

Who's behind this unique 'Epstien Files' welcome?
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Who's behind this unique 'Epstien Files' welcome?

The activist group Led by Donkeys, known for viral stunts aimed at politicians, beamed a video montage onto one of the castle's towers. The clip featured Trump's mugshot, portraits of Epstein, tabloid headlines, and footage of the two men dancing together. Police said four people were arrested "on suspicion of malicious communications" following the projection.

Trump-Epstein ties in focus
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump-Epstein ties in focus

Ahead of the visit, on September 15, 2025, UK collective 'Everyone Hates Elon' also unfurled a large photo depicting US President Donald Trump posing with Jeffrey Epstein, on the Long Walk, outside Windsor Castle in Windsor.

Trump visit overshadowed?
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump visit overshadowed?

The stunts cast an early shadow over a trip that Downing Street has choreographed as the most extravagant state welcome in recent memory. On Wednesday, Trump will be greeted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle with what officials say will be the largest military ceremonial reception for a visiting leader in decades, complete with a carriage procession, a joint US-UK fighter jet flypast, and a lavish state banquet.

Trump, Go Home, Not Welcome Here
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump, Go Home, Not Welcome Here

Despite the pageantry, Trump remains deeply unpopular among the British public. Hundreds of demonstrators on Tuesday (Sep 16) held a protest in London. More such protests are expected.

Elect a rapist, expect to get fu**ed
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Elect a rapist, expect to get fu**ed

Even before Air Force One touched down, dozens of anti-Trump demonstrators gathered in Windsor to protest against his visit, which comes as both Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer face political headaches linked to Epstein.

Tiny dick-tator
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Tiny dick-tator

Trump has long admired Britain's monarchy, and once declared "LONG LIVE THE KING!" about himself on social media. However, the people seem to prefer the term 'Dick-tator'.

