US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, is on an unprecedented 2nd trip to the UK, and was greeted by Britons brandishing signs calling him a 'small dick-tator,' and slamming him for his Jeffrey Epstein connection. Choice images from the anti-Trump protests here:
Protesters projected images of Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle on Tuesday night, hours before the US president began his unprecedented second state visit to Britain.
The activist group Led by Donkeys, known for viral stunts aimed at politicians, beamed a video montage onto one of the castle's towers. The clip featured Trump's mugshot, portraits of Epstein, tabloid headlines, and footage of the two men dancing together. Police said four people were arrested "on suspicion of malicious communications" following the projection.
Ahead of the visit, on September 15, 2025, UK collective 'Everyone Hates Elon' also unfurled a large photo depicting US President Donald Trump posing with Jeffrey Epstein, on the Long Walk, outside Windsor Castle in Windsor.
The stunts cast an early shadow over a trip that Downing Street has choreographed as the most extravagant state welcome in recent memory. On Wednesday, Trump will be greeted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle with what officials say will be the largest military ceremonial reception for a visiting leader in decades, complete with a carriage procession, a joint US-UK fighter jet flypast, and a lavish state banquet.
Despite the pageantry, Trump remains deeply unpopular among the British public. Hundreds of demonstrators on Tuesday (Sep 16) held a protest in London. More such protests are expected.
Even before Air Force One touched down, dozens of anti-Trump demonstrators gathered in Windsor to protest against his visit, which comes as both Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer face political headaches linked to Epstein.
Trump has long admired Britain's monarchy, and once declared "LONG LIVE THE KING!" about himself on social media. However, the people seem to prefer the term 'Dick-tator'.