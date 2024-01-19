Weather update: No cold wave in North India after Jan 25, dense fog to persist for next three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (Jan 19) issued a red alert for North India amidst intense cold wave and fog conditions. The IMD said intense cold wave conditions are likely to persist in North India for the next three days. Additionally, residents are not expected to get any respite from dense fog conditions during the next five days.

The IMD said that “Jet Stream Winds” of the order of 130-140 knots at 12.6 km above mean sea level are prevailing over the plains of North India. “It is leading to subsidence of cold air and enhancing cold wave/cold day conditions over North India. Similar intensity of Jet Stream is likely to continue during next 3-4 days,” said the weather forecast agency.

Mercury is expected to fare in the range of 2-5 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets of north Rajasthan, and south Haryana while temperature will be in the range of 6-10 in parts of Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Watch: India: Cold wave in Delhi, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan for next two days × “These are below normal by 2- 4 degree Celsius in isolated pockets of south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 2.4 degree Celsius was reported at Bikaner (West Rajasthan) and Kanpur (East Uttar Pradesh),” said the IMD.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the night/morning in some parts of Uttar Pradesh during Friday and Sunday morning and in isolated pockets for subsequent three days while dense to very dense fog conditions are also very likely to prevail in morning hours in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand till January 23,” said the IMD.

The weather department said any respite from cold waves and frigid temperatures is only expected after January 25. Moderate rainfall and snowfall is also expected over the Western Himalayan Region from January 25 to 31.

The IMD made it clear that no part of the country will experience cold waves after January 25.