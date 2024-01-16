Delhi airport chaos: G20 Summit, pollution measures delayed repairs to main CAT III runway

The Delhi Airport has informed the Ministry of Civil Aviation about the delayed operationalisation of the main airstrip, Runway 28/10. The airport attributed the delay to the rehabilitation project's initiation post the G20 Summit and disruptions caused by GRAP IV measures imposed in Delhi.

Runway 28/10 has been undergoing scheduled re-carpeting since mid-September, with the original completion date set for December 15, 2023. The airport highlighted in its report the need for this rehabilitation, crucial for ensuring the runway's continued safety and functionality.

CAT III-compliant runways

Delhi Airport boasts two CAT III-compliant runways: the primary Runway 28/10 and the 29L/11R, situated closest to the Gurugram side. These runways adhere to international standards, facilitating precision instrument approach and landing during adverse weather conditions.

CAT III involves advanced autopilot and ground equipment, enabling aircraft to land in extremely low visibility conditions like dense fog or heavy rain. The presence of CAT III-compliant runways enhances the airport's operational resilience during challenging weather scenarios.

The airport outlined additional factors contributing to the delay, including the late supply of imported lights, technical issues with initially supplied signage, and duct blockages during cable laying. These complications further complicated the timely completion of the Runway 28/10 project.

Assuring prompt action, the Delhi Airport committed to concluding the Runway 28/10 rehabilitation by January 19. This deadline aligns with preparations for inspections by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), ensuring compliance with safety and operational standards.

Recent challenges in aviation

The communication from Delhi Airport comes amid a series of challenges in the aviation sector, with airlines and airports grappling with flight delays and cancellations due to adverse weather conditions. Another CAT III-enabled runway faced downgrading to CAT I due to a construction crane obstructing visibility, prompting quick corrective measures.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Tuesday that the CAT III operational status had been reinstated after addressing the obstruction issue.

Also watch | Gravitas | Frustrated over flight delay, angry passenger slaps pilot “Yesterday, Delhi witnessed unprecedented fog wherein visibility fluctuated for several hours, and at times, dropped to zero between 5 AM to 9 AM. The authorities, therefore, were compelled to enforce a shutdown of operations for some time even on CAT III runways (CAT III runways cannot handle Zero-Visibility operations). The decision was taken keeping passenger safety in mind, which remains the foremost priority for all in the aviation ecosystem," the minister said in a post on X.