WATCH: Thermal cameras footage helped Indian Army to nab terrorists

Indian Army has released a video whihc shows how they foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists and their conspiracy to revive activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, along the Line of Control (LOC).

Officials said have said that a self-styled divisional commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was killed along with his bodyguard.

In the video shared by the Army, the footage showed the two men crossing into India. The video was captured by thermal cameras, whihc has been installed for better patrolling near the border areas.

The terrorists were seen walking under the cover of dark through a dense forest along the LoC.

Lt Col Bartwal said Hussain is a resident of Bagyladra village of Poonch who was a self-style Divisional Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

"In 1993, he went to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for arms training and came back three years later. He has masterminded a number of attacks on Security Forces before returning to PoK in 1998," the officer said.

Indian Army says it neutralised one terrorist, and thwarted an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district



The officials said that the body of Hizbul commander Muneser Hussain was recovered along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

His bodyguard's body could not be retrieved as he managed to return to the other side of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Degwar sector before falling to the ground. He is presumed dead.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch Vinay Sharma told reporters: "We have been receiving inputs (about terrorists) in recent times and launched a specific operation, leading to the killing of one terrorist and injuries to another who, however, managed to return across the border."

"As per our records, the slain terrorist was active since 1996 and was divisional commander of Hizbul Mujahideen," Sharma added.

According to Sharma said Hussain was assigned the task to revive militancy and regroup isolated terrorists operating in the region with the intention to disturb peace and tranquillity.

The SSP said: "His elimination scuttled the nefarious designs of the enemy nation (to revive militancy and disturb peace). We are getting a lot of support from the civil population and are sure to make Poonch militancy free soon."

