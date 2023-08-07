India's border infrastructure strengthened to address LAC challenges: EAM Jaishankar

In a significant statement regarding India's border infrastructure at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has emphasised the crucial role that infrastructure development plays in bolstering the nation's security. Speaking to a select group of reporters, he highlighted the evolution of India's strategic approach since 2014 and the government's commitment to enhancing the quality and reach of its border infrastructure.

"Come 2014, our focus was on how to build infrastructure and create roads," EAM Jaishankar stated. He stressed that the absence of adequate infrastructure would undermine the effectiveness of the Indian Armed Forces' operations in the challenging terrains along the LAC. Recognising the significance of this aspect, he noted that post-2014, the Indian military, particularly the Air Force, was better equipped to respond to any movement by the Chinese forces.

"The quality of infrastructure is essential for the effectiveness of deployment, which in turn reflects the seriousness of our policy," he added. In light of the current challenges posed by China, the EAM pointed out that the Modi government's commitment to developing border infrastructure is evident. He underlined the collaborative efforts across ministries and departments to streamline the process of infrastructure development in border areas, including expediting environmental and administrative clearances.

When discussing the focus on the India-China border, EAM Jaishankar highlighted the substantial increase in budget allocation since 2014. He pointed to an increase of 400% in the budget for this purpose. The figures he presented showcased tangible progress in road construction, revealing that between 2014 and 2022, 6800 km of roads had been built, compared to 3600 km in the period from 2008 to 2014.

On the diplomatic front, EAM Jaishankar acknowledged that talks are in progress. He pointed out that "some solution has some in areas which were tensed, 5-6 areas from Galwan, Pangong Tso. There has been progress, and while a full solution has not come, talks continue. In diplomacy, it takes time, this is a complex issue".

In a subtle but pointed remark, the EAM indirectly slammed the opposition, emphasising that actions on the ground speak louder. He said, "It's not the quality of how loudly you speak and what language you speak, It is what have you done on the ground. A govt, a political party that is serious will actually deliver on border infrastructure. Those who neglect border infrastructure, cannot then claim they are serious."

