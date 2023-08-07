1989 Neelkanth Ganjoo murder case: Fresh probe into killing of Kashmiri Pandit judge

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (August 7) sought information from the general public to unearth the "larger criminal conspiracy" behind the killing of retired judge Neelkanth Ganjoo, who was shot dead by militants nearly 33 years ago.

In 1989 November, Ganjoo was shot dead by militants and was among the prominent Kashmiri Pandits targeted by the militants.

His murder was after he had sentenced JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat to death in the 1960s in a case related to the murder of police officer Amar Chand.

As quoted by news agency PTI, an official spokesman said here on Monday, "In order to unearth the larger criminal conspiracy behind the murder of retired judge, Neelkanth Ganjoo three decades ago, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), through a communique, has appealed to all persons familiar with facts or circumstances of this murder case to come forward and share any account of events which has a direct or indirect bearing on the investigation of the instant case."

The spokesman said that the identity of all such persons shall be kept secret and protected, and all useful and relevant information shall be suitably rewarded.

"The public has been asked to contact on 8899004976 or on email sspsia-kmr@jkpolice.Gov.In for having any information related to this murder case," the spokesman added.

Watch: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reinstated as member of parliament

'Even though this reopens wounds...'

Ganjoo's granddaughter reacted to the announcement. Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, she wrote: "Even though this reopens wounds, we welcome the news."

"Justice for all martyrs including my beloved grandfather Justice NeelKanth Ganjoo, who became victims of senseless killing because of their faith is long overdue," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE