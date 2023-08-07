Indian Army kills top commander of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen in Poonch operation

Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir Police had a major success in the Poonch operation with the killing of a dreaded terrorist Muneer Hussain. He was affiliated with the Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen terror outfit and was working as the divisional commander of the outfit.

According to the J&K police, Hussain (son of Sattar Mohammad) was a resident of Bagyal Dara, Poonch.

Indian Army said that Hussain had gone to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the 1990s and had masterminded a number of attacks on security forces. Authorities said that the inputs suggested that he was given the task of re-vitalising the terrorist activities in the South of Pir Panjal Ranges.

"The search operations led to the recovery of one AK 56, one 9 mm Pistol with Silencer, one mag of AK 56, 10 rounds of 7.62 mm, Nine rds of 9 mm, two hand grenades, eatables and medicines. Recovery of pistol with silencer indicates the model was likely to be quite high in the Tanzeem Hierarchy," said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO (Defence) Jammu.

The J&K police said that forces prevented a major infiltration bid and neutralised the top Divisional Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. Indian army says that the same incident also highlights the adversary's attempts of reviving terrorism in the South of Pir Panjal Ranges by exploiting the terror veterans.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE