WATCH | Leopard roams free in Delhi's Sainik farm area, search ops underway as locals asked to stay indoors

A full-grown leopard weighing between 80 to 90 kgs was sighted in the Indian capital of Delhi in the Sainik Farm area, sending shockwaves through the locality.

The forest department, in collaboration with local police, has initiated a comprehensive search operation to capture the elusive big cat. Subodh Kumar, a beat officer from the forest department at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, said, "We got a call about a leopard that was spotted at night. With the help of the local police, we conducted a search at 9:30 am and spotted the animal near a farmhouse."

The forest department, taking no chances, has strategically placed two trap cages in the area to safely capture the wild visitor, as per media reports citing police officials. Instructions have been issued to the public, urging them to steer clear of these cages, ensuring the safety of both residents and the leopard. Residents in the area have been asked to stay indoors for their safety as the search for the big cat continues.