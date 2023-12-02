LIVE TV
'Always a delight': India's PM Modi reacts to viral 'Melodi' selfie

WION Web Team
New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 02, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
main img

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni took the selfie with Indian PM Narendra Modi Photograph:(Instagram)

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: "Meeting friends is always a delight."

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the viral 'Melodi' selfie posted by Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday (Dec 1) from the sidelines of COP28 summit in Dubai. The selfie, posted by Meloni on Instagram as well as X (formerly Twitter) became the most-talked about trend on internet in India. 

Meloni captioned the selfie with hashtag 'Melodi' while describing herself and Modi as 'good friends at COP28'.

The 46-year-old Italian leader captured the attention of netizens with the hashtag 'Melodi', a popular play on the surname of the two leaders created from sarcastic alleys of social media.  

Modi replied on Dec 2: "Meeting friends is always a delight."

(More information will be added soon.)

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

