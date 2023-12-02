'Always a delight': India's PM Modi reacts to viral 'Melodi' selfie

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the viral 'Melodi' selfie posted by Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday (Dec 1) from the sidelines of COP28 summit in Dubai. The selfie, posted by Meloni on Instagram as well as X (formerly Twitter) became the most-talked about trend on internet in India.

Meloni captioned the selfie with hashtag 'Melodi' while describing herself and Modi as 'good friends at COP28'.

The 46-year-old Italian leader captured the attention of netizens with the hashtag 'Melodi', a popular play on the surname of the two leaders created from sarcastic alleys of social media.