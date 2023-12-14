WATCH | Indian Army rescues over 800 stranded tourists from Sikkim, vacates barracks to give accommodation

Indian Army on Wednesday (Dec 13) rescued more than 800 tourists who were stranded in high altitude regions in the eastern part of Sikkim state, media reports said citing officials. The tourists found themselves stuck in the mountainous areas due to heavy snowfall and the bad weather.

Among those stuck in the region included the elderly people, women as well as children. Indian Army's Trishakti Corps carried out the successful rescue mission. The mission which started on December 13, continued till late evening.

As part of the rescue mission, stranded tourists were taken to safer areas in the state. To help the people in the shivering temperatures, shelter, and warm clothing were also provided by the Indian Army.

As per officials cited by the media, medical aid and hot meal arrangements were also made.

To provide aid to the rescue operations, soldiers, who are trained physically to tolerate the cold temperatures in the state vacated their barracks to give accommodation to those stranded.

“The quick reaction by the troops provided relief and comfort to the stranded tourists under inclement weather conditions. The stranded Tourists expressed their deep gratitude for the immediate relief provided by the army,” an army release reportedly stated.

Security was also kept in mind even as several personnel devoted themselves to the rescue mission. The army continued protecting the border areas in the high-altitude Himalayan region. #WATCH | Troops of the Trishakti Corps Indian Army rescued more than 800 tourists stranded due to snowfall and inclement weather in East Sikkim: Trishakti Corps, Indian Army



(Video Source: Trishakti Corps, Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/zGmdCsnwek — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023 × A video of the rescue showed the army personnel rescuing the stranded people. The videos also showed people eating their hot meals in the chilling temperatures following the rescue.