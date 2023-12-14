Who is Pratap Simha? BJP MP who issued passes to intruders that led to Indian Parliament security breach

On the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 attack on India's Parliament, chaos ensued within the country's supreme symbol of democracy as four individuals disrupted the ongoing Winter Session in the lower house or Lok Sabha.

The people who took inside the coloured smoke canisters and opened them inside while the session was ongoing were chanting slogans of 'tanashahi nahin chalegi' (dictatorship will not prevail). While the entire country was watching this commotion erupt inside the Indian Parliament, the attention quickly shifted toward the looming question - how did this major security breach end up happening in broad daylight on December 13?

The intrusion involved the individuals jumping into the Lok Sabha from the public gallery, releasing yellow-colored smoke canisters, causing panic among MPs. A man and a woman protesting outside the Parliament building were shortly detained pertaining to the matter.

The visitor passes which were utilised by two of the intruders were what allowed them entry inside the Parliament in the first place. They then managed to enter the new Parliament building and create mayhem as the MPs were busy with the day's proceedings in the current winter session.

Who is Pratap Simha, the MP in whose name the visitor pass was issued?

The visitor pass was issued in the name of Pratap Simha. He is a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representing Mysuru in the Indian state of Karnataka.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP from Amroha in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Danish Ali, who was suspended by then-President Mayawati days ago, shared an image of the visitor pass under scrutiny. This is the same pass which ended up granting access to the Lok Sabha for the intruders.

Pratap Simha, a 42-year-old MP from Mysuru, Karnataka, won the Mysuru constituency with 43.46 percent of votes in 2014. His vote share was increased to 52.27 percent in the 2019 elections.

Reports suggested that Simha is a former journalist and he gained recognition for his columns. He also authored a biography of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2007.

Simha is the son of a farmer and he is seen expressing admiration for Indian PM Modi.

One of the intruders, identified as Manoranjan D, is a Mysuru-based engineer. He is a known to Simha. The individual reportedly frequented Simha's office. He also introduced his friend and another intruder, who not only entered Parliament premises but also reached the Lok Sabha floor, Sagar Sharma, sought passes from Simha.

The got the passes by saying that they would want to see the new Indian Parliament building.

It was revealed by media reports that Simha's office issued three passes on Simha's authorisation. The accused Manoranjan D had been pursuing the visitor's pass for over three months.

After the controversy related to the visitor's pass gained attention, Simha's office defended the MP. The MP's office stated that such requests from constituents are commonly entertained by MPs.