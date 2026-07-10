/WATCH: Century-old clock tower falls onto railway platform at India's Kozhikode Railway Station

A century-old clock tower partially collapsed at Kozhikode Railway Station in the southern Indian state of Kerala. The tower, once an iconic structure at the front of the station, collapsed onto Platform No 3 on Thursday (Jul 9). Debris fell onto Platform No. 2 and Track No. 3, but no injuries were reported. The incident came amid widespread flooding and landslide risks across Kerala. Videos shared on social media showed the collapse and its aftermath. Watch the video below.

A century-old icon, the clock tower fell when station was busy as usual

The clock tower, a vestige of the colonial era, was more than a century old. According to railway officials, its top part, including the clock, fell during heavy southwest monsoon rains, although the structure had already been marked for demolition as part of the station redevelopment project.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Many passengers were on the platform when the tower collapsed, but fortunately, no one was directly underneath it when it fell. Speaking to local reporters and on social media, some passengers described how they narrowly escaped being struck by the debris. A parked Kozhikode–Kannur passenger train was nearby but was locked, with no boarding or alighting taking place, reports said. Railway staff later cleared the debris and began restoration work.

Railway station was being renovated

The railway station has been undergoing renovation and restoration work for several months. The clock tower had already been marked for demolition as part of the station redevelopment plan under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Preliminary dismantling work was scheduled to begin that day, and the area around the tower had been cordoned off as a precaution. Railway officials meanwhile described the collapse as part of the planned demolition process, rather than an unexpected structural failure, although the heavy rainfall is believed to have hastened the collapse. Some train services were shifted to alternate stations due to the incident, but overall operations were not significantly disrupted.

Local legislators raised questions about delays in the redevelopment project and accountability for the incident. The collapse has also sparked discussion about the maintenance and safe handling of heritage railway structures during the monsoon season.

Intense southwest monsoon in Kerala

The tower collapse took place amid heavy southwest monsoon rains in Kerala, which began in early June. The state has experienced widespread flooding, waterlogging, and landslides, particularly in the hilly and northern districts of Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad.

This year's monsoon has been marked by short but extremely intense spells of rain. In the neighbouring Wayanad district, a major landslide on 7 July at the Kalladi–Anakkampoyil tunnel project site, reportedly triggered by heavy rain, killed at least six people, mostly migrant workers. The incident has drawn criticism, with some describing it as a possible "man-made disaster" due to allegations that safety warnings had been ignored.