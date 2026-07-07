/One dead, at least 7 injured in Kerala's Wayanad landslide, minister calls it 'man-made disaster'

At least one person was killed, and at least seven were injured after a landslide was reported in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday (July 7). The landslide occurred at Kalladi near Meppady in the district. The landslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, where work on a tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts was underway.

News agency PTI reported that a few vehicles that transport tunnel employees were also damaged in the landslide. Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have also been deployed for the rescue operation. CM Satheesan calls emergency meeting In the wake of the landslide, Chief Minister V.D. Satheeshan held an emergency meeting with Wayanad Minister T. Siddique and directed him to coordinate the rescue operations.

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CM Satheeshan convenes emergency meeting

Following the incident, Chief Minister V.D. Satheeshan held an emergency meeting with Wayanad Minister T. Siddique and instructed him to oversee the ongoing rescue efforts. According to ANI, the Chief Minister's Office said Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar has also been directed to travel to Wayanad immediately along with Minister Siddique to monitor the situation.

Minister calls it a "man-made" disaster