/Maharashtra rains: At least 13 dead, trains cancelled as heavy downpour batters

Heavy rain continued to batter Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra on Monday, leaving at least 13 people dead in rain-related incidents over the past week and severely disrupting transport services across the state. Mumbai has reported 10 rain-related deaths in less than a week. The latest major incident was reported from Mankhurd, where six people, including five children, were killed after a ground-plus-three-storey chawl collapsed amid heavy rainfall on Sunday night.

One person was injured, while rescue operations were launched by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BMC ward staff and ambulance teams. Other rain-related deaths in the city include fatalities caused by tree falls, a manhole incident and other localised incidents reported during the spell of intense monsoon showers.

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In Pune district, at least one person was killed after a landslide in the Maval region, while authorities evacuated several others from affected areas. Heavy rainfall also triggered landslides in the ghat sections, hitting both road and rail connectivity between Mumbai and Pune. Rail traffic on the Mumbai-Pune route was badly affected after a landslide between Karjat and Lonavala in the Bhor Ghat section.

At least 16 long-distance trains were cancelled and nine others diverted after debris blocked the crucial rail corridor. Central Railway suspended services on affected stretches as restoration work continued amid persistent rain. Road movement was also hit, with the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune highway temporarily shut after landslides and flooding in the ghat section.