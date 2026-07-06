/Mumbai rains: Landslides hit highways, rail services; schools shut as IMD issues severe weather warning

Heavy rains have caused mayhem across Maharashtra as waterlogging and landslides disrupted life. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in several districts as severe weather conditions are expected to continue. As per official data, about 150-170 mm of rainfall was recorded across different parts of Greater Mumbai in the last 24 hours. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that there have been 142 incidents of trees or branches falling across Mumbai as heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds of 72-75 kmph, lashed the city.

Six people were killed after two to three shanties within a “ground-plus-three” structure collapsed in Janata Nagar, Mankhurd, on Sunday (Jul 5). Two others died in separate tree-related incidents during the day.

According to the civic body, close to 10,000 officials and staff from multiple departments have been stationed across Mumbai to keep a watch on the situation and respond to emergencies.

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Schools closed in Mumbai, Pune

A red alert has also been issued in Pune, after which the district administration declared a holiday for all schools across Pune district on Monday (Jul 6). Meanwhile, the BMC announced that schools and colleges will remain closed on Monday after the IMD issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rains and strong winds.

The University of Mumbai announced that it was postponing all examinations scheduled for Monday (Jul 6) due to the weather conditions in the region. It added that new dates will be announced soon.

Landslides disrupt traffic, train operations

Heavy rainfall also resulted in landslides, blocking the Missing Link section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near the Khandala exit. Traffic on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway was also suspended following a major landslide. In a statement, the District Information Office issued an advisory, urging people to avoid travelling between Mumbai and Pune.

“Due to a landslide and continuous heavy rainfall, traffic movement on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway has been severely affected. Traffic in both directions (Pune-Mumbai and Mumbai-Pune) has been stopped until further notice,” it said. “Citizens are requested not to undertake any journey between Pune and Mumbai until further directions are issued. Those planning to travel are advised to postpone their journey and follow traffic advisories and updates issued by the Government agencies. We request your cooperation in the interest of public safety.”

Several train services were also disrupted after boulders fell on railway tracks, leading to cancellations and diversions. In a statement, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that he was reviewing the situation and restoration work was in process despite more rainfall expected.

“Reviewed the situation arising out of heavy landslides and boulders falling onto the railway tracks in the Mumbai-Pune ghat section. The team is fully geared up for restoration. Heavy rainfall is expected today also. Have asked both Western and Central Railway officers to work as one team to ensure early restoration of all train services,” he said.