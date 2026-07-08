/Monsoon mayhem: Floods & landslides kill dozens across India

India’s monsoon has turned deadly. Floods and landslides have hit multiple states in 48 hours. Gujarat reports 16 dead with rescue operations still on. Maharashtra recorded 22 rain-related deaths, including a family of four electrocuted in Satara. Meanwhile IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR with more rain and thunderstorms forecast this week. Rivers are swelling, roads are cut off, and millions are bracing for more severe weather.