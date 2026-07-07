Why your skin may need extra care during the monsoon

The monsoon season brings a welcome drop in temperatures, but this weather shift often creates new challenges for your skin. The sudden rise in environmental moisture and humidity levels can disrupt your skin's natural barrier. Adapting your daily routine is essential to prevent common seasonal issues such as excessive oiliness, acne breakouts, and fungal infections during the rainy months. Understanding these changes helps you make informed choices about the products you use every day.

The effects of high humidity

During the monsoon, the air holds a high percentage of moisture, which directly affects your sweat and sebaceous glands. This humid environment causes your skin to produce more sebum, the natural oil that protects your face. When this excess oil mixes with sweat, dirt, and environmental pollutants, it quickly clogs your pores. According to health reports, this combination creates an ideal breeding ground for the bacteria that cause acne and blackheads. Additionally, the constant dampness increases the risk of fungal infections, particularly on the body and feet, making daily hygiene even more critical.

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Adjusting your cleansing routine

To combat the buildup of oil and grime, adjusting your cleansing habits is necessary. Washing your face twice a day with a mild, water-based cleanser removes impurities without stripping the skin of its essential oils. Investing around Rs 400 in a good quality, pH-balanced face wash is a simple technique to maintain clear skin. Avoid scrubbing your face too hard, as this can irritate the skin barrier and trigger even more oil production. It is best to gently pat your skin dry with a clean, soft towel after washing.

The importance of lightweight hydration

A common misconception is that you can skip moisturiser when the weather is sticky and humid. However, skipping hydration signals your body to produce even more sebum to compensate. Instead of using thick creams, dermatologists recommend switching to a lightweight, gel-based moisturiser. This provides the necessary hydration to keep your skin plump and healthy while absorbing quickly without leaving a greasy residue. Furthermore, do not forget to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen, as up to 80 per cent of ultraviolet rays can penetrate through thick monsoon clouds.