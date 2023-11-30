Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Man passes away hours before son’s evacuation

As millions of Indians were glued to their TV sets to receive information about the rescue of 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel for over 400 hours, 70-year-old Barsa Murmu from Jharkhand was praying for his son, who is among the workers, to return safely.

On D-day, that is Tuesday (Nov 28), when workers were being pulled out one by one amidst cheers and chants, an anxious Barsa Murmu passed away hours before his son, Bhaktu (28), was rescued.

What is even more tragic is that Barsa couldn’t even hear the news of his son coming out of the tunnel in Uttarakhand.

His family members told PTI news agency on Wednesday (Nov 29) that Murmu, a resident of Bahda village in East Singhbhum district, died around 8 am (local time) on Tuesday while sitting on his cot, around 12 hours before Baktu was rescued.

Officials suspect heart attack

Though the reasons for his sudden death are yet to be confirmed, local government officials suspect that Barsa died of a heart attack.

Murmu's son-in-law Thakar Hansda, who was with the 70-year-old in his dying moments, said that he was anxious about the well-being of his son and suddenly fell from the cot and died.

The relatives said that Barsa anxiously kept waiting for information regarding his son's rescue.

Dumaria police station’s in-charge Sanjeevan Oraon told PTI that the reasons behind the death are not known.

Civil Surgeon, East Singhbhum, Dr Jujhar Manjhi said they had information of the death but no medical report has reached them as yet.

Jharkhand labourers under medical observation

Bhaktu, along with 14 others from Jharkhand, is recuperating at AIIMS Rishikesh where he reached along with others for the health check-up around 2 pm on Wednesday.

They will be kept under observation at AIIMS for 24 hours, following which they will be flown to their home state.

"Once it is complete, we will take our workers to Dehradun from where they will fly to New Delhi. They will fly to Ranchi from New Delhi as there is no direct flight between Dehradun and Ranchi," Jharkhand Labour Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma told PTI.