US welcomes India's rise as 'leading global power' as Jaishankar-Blinken talk over phone

In a continuation of cordial ties with New Delhi, the United States on Tuesday called India as "one of the most important partners" in the Indo-Pacific region and welcomed the nation's emergence as "a leading global power".

"India is one of the most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region to us. We welcome India's emergence as a leading global power and its role as a net security provider in the region," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price was quoted as saying by news agency PTI to reporters in his daily media briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, where the two leaders reaffirmed the ties between both the countries and discussed mutual concerns, including the military coup in Myanmar.

Blinken also talked about the importance of rule of law and the democratic process in Myanmar.

"Both sides look forward to expanded regional cooperation, including through the Quad, and to address the challenges of Covid and climate change," the spokesperson said.

He also said that the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is both broad as well as multi-faceted.

"We'll continue to engage at the highest levels of our government to deepen cooperation on many fronts, and we are confident that the strong and upward trajectory of our partnership will, in fact, continue," Price said.

The US also welcomed India again joining as the non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council last month for a two-year term, he said.

Price also highlighted that India is the largest and the most important trading partner of the US with the bilateral trade spiking to USD 146 billion in 2019 and said that US companies are a large source of foreign direct investment in India.