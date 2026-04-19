/US national detained at Srinagar International Airport for carrying satellite phone

Srinagar: A United States national was detained at the Srinagar International Airport on Sunday after security personnel discovered a prohibited satellite communication device in his possession, officials said.

According to authorities, two individuals, identified as Jeoffery Scott and Haldar Kaushik, were intercepted during routine security screening procedures. Jeoffery Scott, a resident of Montana, USA, was found carrying a Garmin satellite tracker, a device that is restricted under local regulations.

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Security agencies took the individual into custody for questioning, while his accompanying friend was allowed to proceed as he was not found in possession of any prohibited items.

Officials reiterated that the use and possession of satellite phones and related communication devices are strictly regulated in the Kashmir region. Use of such equipment requires prior authorisation from authorities, and unauthorised possession is considered a violation of law.

The incident highlights ongoing enforcement measures at the airport, where security agencies remain vigilant in monitoring compliance with regulations governing restricted communication devices.

Satellite phones are strictly regulated in India and cannot be used without prior government approval. Any unauthorised possession of satellite communication devices can lead to detention, seizure and possible legal action under the Indian Telegraph Act and related security provisions, as India maintains tight telecom restrictions due to security concerns.