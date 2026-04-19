A political storm has intensified around UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer after sharp criticism from Conservative MP for North West Essex, Kemi Badenoch, who accused him of prioritising his own survival over national security. The UK PM has also been criticised as unfit to lead the country, with opponents arguing that the Peter Mandelson vetting controversy has cost him the moral authority to remain in power.



In a strongly worded attack, Badenoch described the Prime Minister as being consumed by political self-preservation and renewed her call for his resignation. She also blamed officials for not knowing that Mandelson was appointed as the US ambassador despite failing a crucial security vetting.



Writing for The Mail on Sunday, she said: "The hypocrisy is staggering... He is taking the public for fools." "Keir Starmer claims to be furious with officials. It is we who should be furious with him ... While he protects himself, decisions are delayed, and problems fester," She added.

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Kemi Badenoch’s remarks come at a critical moment, with the coming week likely to determine the political fate of Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He is set to address MPs in the Commons, where he is expected to repeat that he was unaware of Peter Mandelson’s vetting status.



In response to the controversy, Starmer will also need to defend his decision to dismiss Olly Robbins, the Foreign Office’s top official, following the department’s move to override the security assessment.



Just a day after the Commons session, Robbins is scheduled to publicly present his side for the first time during a high-stakes foreign affairs committee meeting. Former Labour minister Graham Stringer told the MoS: "When the challenge to Sir Keir comes, I cannot say – but a challenge is inevitable. This whole affair has just shone a spotlight on the shambles at the centre of the Government where a hands-off Prime Minister has abdicated responsibility for leadership."



Downing Street consistently insist that Olly alone has taken the decision quashing Mandelson's inquiry rejection, with no other person tainted by last week's shocking declaration. But the predecessor of Olly as the Foreign Office's top mandarin, Lord (Simon) McDonald, stated that he did not buy the claims of the Government.



On BBC Radio 4's programme, he accused the Prime Minister of dismissing Olly as he wanted 'a scalp as quickly as possible'. The MoS has reported that as early as 2023, senior Labour shadow ministers were given a comprehensive briefing on Peter Mandelson by UK security agencies, amid concerns about his increasing influence within Keir Starmer’s circle.

Mandelson’s alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein

Sources within both Labour and the security establishment said the leadership team received detailed dossiers outlining Mandelson’s alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein, claims of him being targeted by Russian intelligence, and his connections with allies of Vladimir Putin. The briefings also focused on how Russian state actors were singling out British political figures, with particular scrutiny on Mandelson’s association with Epstein dating back to 2006, which was reportedly closely tracked by Russian intelligence agencies.



A British security source said, "The briefings to Starmer's team were first provided in 2023, and continued into 2024. They included information on his relationship with Epstein and targeting by Russian intelligence. They pre-dated the Prime Minister's decision to appoint Mandelson. There is no way Starmer was not aware of the risks associated with the appointment."



Security officials have voiced great surprise over the decision by Foreign Office authorities to override the denial of Peter Mandelson’s Developed Vetting (DV) clearance. They noted that to qualify for an ambassadorial role, he would have needed to clear three tiers of security checks, with DV being the most basic among them.

According to reports, certain safeguards were introduced after the vetting process to address potential risks. These reportedly included restrictions preventing Mandelson from having unsupervised contact with former clients from his lobbying work.



Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats have urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to release the due diligence advice provided by the Cabinet Office regarding Mandelson’s appointment, which had flagged concerns over his past controversies. Party leader Ed Davey called for the documents to be made public before the upcoming Commons session, rather than waiting for their inclusion in the so-called “Mandelson files.”