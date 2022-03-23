‘Uncalled for’: India slams Chinese foreign minister’s reference on Kashmir at OIC

India slammed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for making references to Jammu and Kashmir during his speech at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The response comes as there are reports that Wang Yi is expected to visit India on Thursday (March 24), but there is no official confirmation from both side.

In response to media queries, the Ministry of External Affair’s official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Wednesday said that China has no locus standi to comment on the issue.

“We reject the uncalled reference to India by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the opening ceremony,” he said.

Bagchi asserted that the matters related to Kashmir are “entirely the internal affairs of India”.

“They (China) should note that India refrains from the public judgement of their internal issues,” he said in a reference to China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

At the OIC summit on Tuesday, Wang Yi was quoted as saying, "On the Kashmir issue, we have heard the voices of many Islamic friends again today, and China has the same desire for this,” without elaborating further.

“China would continue to support the people of Palestine and Kashmir in their just freedom struggles,” he added.

Wang Yi, who was attending the meet as a special guest, further said: “China will continue to support Islamic countries in using Islamic wisdom to solve contemporary hotspot issues, and firmly hold the right to maintaining stability and promoting peace in its own hands."

Apart from Wang Yi, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also talked about Kashmir and lamented the OIC’s inability to intervene on the issue.

“We have failed Kashmir despite being 1.5 billion in strength,” he said.