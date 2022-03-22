With PM post at stake, Imran Khan rakes up Kashmir issue, says 'nobody takes OIC seriously'

Even as his prime ministership is at stake, Pakistan’s Imran Khan once again raked up the Kashmir issue this time at the inaugural session of the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Tuesday.

While speaking about the need to tackle “Islamophobia”, Khan attempted to equate the Palestine crisis with the Kashmir issue, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Asserting that nobody takes the OIC seriously anymore, Khan said, "We have failed both the Palestinians and the people of Kashmir. I am sad to say that we have been able to make no impact at all."

Without offering any evidence, he alleged that India “was changing the demography” of Kashmir, which he termed it as a “war crime”.

Referring to India's decision to revoke temporary special status for Kashmir in August 2019, he said "nothing happened because they (India) feel no pressure."

Also read | Pakistan Army asks Imran Khan to resign after OIC conference, say reports

"They feel we can just [pass] a resolution and then [go] back to our usual business."

His remarks come at a time when a political storm is brewing in his own backyard, with the opposition parties uniting to throw him out of power.

Having managed to barely escape the worst of COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan’s economy has been in the doldrums due to inflation, plunging currency and soaring debt.

Also read | More trouble for Pakistan PM Imran Khan before the no-confidence vote

Citing the economic crisis and poor governance, the opposition filed a no-confidence motion against Khan which is scheduled to be formally introduced on Friday with a vote next week.

Khan also seems to have lost the backing of the military establishment which brought him to power.

(With inputs from agencies)