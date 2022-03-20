Pakistan Army asks Imran Khan to resign after OIC conference, say reports

The Pakistan Army's top brass, led by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has reportedly asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign after the conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) scheduled for this month.

Pakistani media reports stated that the decision to oust Imran Khan was taken by General Bajwa and three other senior lieutenants generals in a meeting that took place after Bajwa and the country's spymaster, Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, met Imran Khan. It was reported that all four military leaders decided not to give any escape routes to Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), incidentally, is hoping that its trump card of former Army Chief Raheel Sharif's meeting Bajwa at the behest of Imran Khan will save the government.

However, Raheel Sharif also failed in his mission, as noted by the local media in its reports. Amid the looming no-confidence motion against his government, Imran Khan met Army Chief Bajwa on Friday.

The meeting is being speculated to have revolved around the recent political developments in the country, with the local media reporting that the agenda could have included the upcoming OIC summit in Pakistan, the ongoing unrest in Balochistan and the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government.

The majority of PTI leaders are waiting for the outcome of this meeting amidst the fragile political situation in the country, Capital TV, a Pakistani media channel reported. The meeting is also being seen as an attempt by Imran Khan to get back in the good books of the Pakistani establishment, which is the Pakistani Army, to save his government.

The fissures between Imran Khan and the Army establishment became visible when the former in his profanity-laced speech on March 11 had rebuffed Army Chief Bajwa's advice to not use derogatory remarks against Opposition leaders.

"I was just talking to Gen Bajwa (Chief of Pakistani Army) and he told me not to refer to Fazl as 'diesel'. But I am not the one who is saying that. The people have named him diesel," Khan reportedly said referring toJUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.