More troubles for Pakistan PM Imran Khan even before the no-confidence vote

Another massive blow to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan even as the ongoing power game is turning out to be unfavourable for him.

As per the reports, nearly two dozen lawmakers from Khan's ruling party have openly threatened to vote against him on the no-confidence motion.

The no-confidence motion has been tabled in the country's Parliament by the opposition party, leaving Khan looking for ways to cling to power.

Around 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) submitted it before the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8.

As per reports, the National Assembly session for the move is expected to be convened on March 21 and the voting is likely to be held on March 28.

The lawmakers alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported several MNAs, who are taking refuge at the Sindh House in the federal capital have stated that they have parted ways with the ruling party and would not contest the next elections on a PTI ticket.

As per the media outlet, PTI's Ramesh Kumar claimed that 33 members of the Assembly, including three federal ministers, had left the ruling party and the Prime Minister should immediately resign now.

Sharing his reason of taking refuge at Sindh House, Kumar said he had sought protection from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah after his wife was threatened at Parliament Lodges.

(With inputs from agencies)