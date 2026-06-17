/Uddhav Thackeray faces fresh Sena crisis as 6 MPs move to break away, likely to join Shinde camp

Four years after Eknath Shinde's rebellion split the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray is staring at another major political setback. Six of the nine Lok Sabha MPs elected on the Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket have reportedly moved to form a separate parliamentary group and are expected to formally join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena on June 19.

The MPs have approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking recognition as a separate group in Parliament, triggering a fresh political battle within the Sena ranks. The development comes amid growing speculation over "Operation Tiger" — an alleged effort by the Shinde camp to engineer a split in the Uddhav faction. The proposed switch is expected to be formalised on June 19, coinciding with Shiv Sena's 60th foundation day.

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Alarmed by the move, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Arvind Sawant, Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai met Speaker Om Birla in Delhi and urged him not to grant recognition to any breakaway faction without first hearing the party's side.

In a letter submitted to the Speaker, Sawant asserted that Shiv Sena (UBT) continues to be a single recognised political party in Parliament and cautioned against granting any status or privileges to a splinter group. The party has also indicated it may explore legal remedies, including action under anti-defection provisions.

Why This Split Matters

The significance of the development extends far beyond parliamentary arithmetic.

While Eknath Shinde secured the Shiv Sena name and the iconic bow-and-arrow symbol after the 2022 split, Uddhav Thackeray retained a sizeable parliamentary presence by winning nine Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the 2024 elections. If six MPs walk away, Uddhav's strength in the Lok Sabha would shrink to just three MPs, severely weakening his influence in Parliament and denting his claim as the principal political force carrying forward Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy.

For Shinde, the move would represent another major victory in the long-running battle for control of the Shiv Sena. It would strengthen his position within the NDA and reinforce his claim that the majority of Sena's elected representatives are now with his faction.

The timing is equally crucial. Maharashtra is heading towards key local body elections, including the much-awaited BMC polls, where both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde are locked in a direct contest for political dominance in Mumbai and across the state.

What Happens Next?