/No Marathi, No Recognition: Maharashtra Government Warns Schools

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has issued a strong warning to schools across the state, saying institutions that fail to teach Marathi could face strict action, including the possibility of losing their recognition.

On Friday, the State School Education MinisterDada Bhusesaid that the government will take action against schools that do not comply with the rule making Marathi a compulsory subject.

He stressed that the language must be taught in every school operating inMaharashtra, regardless of the board they are affiliated with.

According to the minister, the rule applies to all schools in the state, including those affiliated with theCentral Board of Secondary Education(CBSE), theCouncil for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(ICSE), theMaharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, as well as international education boards.

Bhuse said the government may carry out inspections to check whether schools are following the rule. If any school is found violating it, authorities could take action, which may even include cancelling the school’s recognition.

The warning comes amid concerns that some schools, especially English-medium institutions, have not fully implemented the policy yet. The state government has reiterated that Marathi must be taught as a subject from Classes 1 to 10 in all schools across Maharashtra.

The requirement is based on a law passed by the state government in 2020 that made Marathi a compulsory subject for students studying in the state, irrespective of the medium of instruction or the board of education.

Officials say the aim of the policy is to ensure that students studying in Maharashtra have at least a basic understanding of the state’s official language.

Officials have clarified that schools are not required to change their medium of instruction. Instead, Marathi needs to be taught as a subject, usually as a second or third language.



