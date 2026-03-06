/ATS arrests Mumbai student accused of radicalising classmates for terror group

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a student from Mumbai for allegedly working as a sleeper cell operative for the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The accused, identified as Ayan Shaikh, had reportedly been active in the city for the past six months and was allegedly tasked with radicalising young people and recruiting them into extremist activities.

According to ATS officials, the investigation revealed that Ayan had been trying to influence several youths in his circle, particularly two of his classmates who were also close friends.

Officials claim he repeatedly exposed them to extremist ideology and pressured them to join terrorist activities.

During questioning, investigators found that the two students had been significantly influenced by Ayan’s views. Sources said he had allegedly brainwashed them over time, encouraging them to consider travelling abroad to participate in terror-related operations. The plan, however, was intercepted before it could move forward after the ATS uncovered the alleged radicalisation efforts.

Officials have now recorded the statements of both students as part of the investigation. In their statements, the students reportedly told investigators that Ayan had been persistently trying to convince them to support extremist causes and had attempted to justify terrorist activities using ideological arguments.

The ATS is currently analysing Ayan’s digital devices, social media activity and communication records to determine whether he was in direct contact with handlers linked to the terror organisation.

Investigators are also trying to establish whether he was operating alone or was part of a larger recruitment network targeting young people.

Security agencies have long warned about attempts by extremist groups to recruit and radicalise youth through online platforms and personal networks.

The latest case has once again highlighted concerns over how vulnerable students can sometimes become targets of such propaganda.