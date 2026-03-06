/‘Will always be remembered’: IAF identifies pilots killed in Sukhoi-30MKI crash in Assam

Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed after a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet crashed in a remote hill region in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. The tragic incident happened during a routine training mission when the aircraft went missing at 7:42 pm on Thursday (Mar 5) after taking off from the Jorhat Air Base. The Indian Air Force acknowledged the death of two pilots, who sustained fatal injuries.

“IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” the IAF wrote in a statement on X.

After the plane disappeared from the radar, a search operation was launched. In an update earlier, IAF said that the plane had crashed about 60 kilometres away from Jorhat. According to reports, residents heard a loud explosion and saw smoke rising from the hills near Inglong Ekopi.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar in the tragic Su-30 crash. Their courage and service to the nation will always be remembered with pride and gratitude. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firmly with them in this hour of grief,” Singh wrote.

Who were Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar?

Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar were part of the 47 Squadron, which operates the Su-30MKI aircraft, and were stationed at Jorhat Air Base in Assam. Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar was among the younger fighter pilots in operational training.